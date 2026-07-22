Netflix is betting big on AI and buys Ben Affleck's company for more than $500 million

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de julio, 2026

Netflix doesn't want to fall behind in the race for artificial intelligence in Hollywood. The streaming platform acquired InterPositive, the film technology company founded by Ben Affleck, for $587 million, as recently disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ben Affleck and his team are joining Netflix

The deal, announced in March, represents one of Netflix's most ambitious ventures in the field of AI applied to film and television. According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, InterPositive, founded in 2022, focuses on developing "artificial intelligence tools built by and for filmmakers," with the goal of protecting and expanding creative options without displacing the human element.

According to Netflix, InterPositive's technology will be used exclusively in its productions and aims to keep creators at the center of the creative process. As part of the agreement, the company's entire team will join Netflix, and Ben Affleck will continue as a senior advisor.

How Netflix is already using AI in its productions

During the latest earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that it is still early days, but that progress is already being seen. "We're seeing that generative AI is beginning to impact hundreds of our productions," he said. Currently, around 300 of the company's projects use AI, primarily in post-production, to create complex shots more quickly and efficiently.

As an example, Sarandos cited the historical documentary The American Experiment, produced by Tom Hanks, which featured 17 minutes of AI-enhanced footage. According to the executive, this footage was produced "twice as fast and at half the cost of traditional methods."

According to The Los Angeles Times, Ben Affleck founded InterPositive precisely because of his concern about how AI could transform the industry. His vision has been to develop a tool that respects the rules of traditional filmmaking, while keeping creative decisions in the hands of the artists.