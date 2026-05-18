Shocking increase in Iran causes global executions to hit record high in 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de mayo, 2026

The shocking increase in the number of executions in Iran, which carried out the death penalty on more than 2,150 people, brought executions in 2025 worldwide to a record high since 1981. This was revealed in Amnesty International's annual report released Monday.

The U.K.-based human rights advocacy organization counted at least 2,707 executions worldwide in 2025. Of those cases, 2,159 cases were reported in Iran, more than double that in 2024, according to Amnesty International (AI).

However, this data "does not include the thousands of executions" that AI believes were carried out in China, the country that applies the death penalty the most, due to the "state secrecy" that covers these figures.

According to the NGO, the number of executions in 2025 was more than two-thirds higher than that recorded in 2024.

"Although executions increased, the countries that carried them out remained an isolated minority. Saudi Arabia, North Korea, China, Egypt, the United States, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Vietnam and Yemen are the same 10 countries that were known to have carried out executions every year in the past five years and had shown a systematic disregard for safeguards established under international human rights law and standards," the organization detailed.

Both AI and other human rights groups have noted that Iran is again stepping up its use of the death penalty in 2026, in the wake of the January protests and the war against Israel and the United States, on charges related to the protests.