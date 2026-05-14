China modifies the transliteration of Marco Rubio's name to dodge its own sanctions ahead of the summit between Trump and Xi

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de mayo, 2026

The Chinese communist regime subtly altered the way the name of Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is spelled in Chinese characters ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing.

According reported AFP, the aim was to allow Rubio's entry into the country and his participation in the high-level summit between the two powers despite sanctions imposed by the Asian giant in 2020, after the then-senator accused China of human rights abuses against the Uighurs.

In January 2025, after Rubio was named secretary of state, Beijing and state media began transliterating the first syllable of his last name with a distinct Chinese character.

Beijing lifts veto on Rubio for summit with Trump

China said Tuesday it would not prevent the secretary of state from entering the country on his first visit to the country alongside President Trump, the first U.S. leader to visit the Asian power in nearly a decade.

"The sanctions target Mr. Rubio's words and actions when he served as a U.S. senator regarding China," said Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the embassy.