LIVE | Trump and Iran say they are ready for war as peace talks remain in limbo

Published by Israel Duro 21 de abril, 2026

Expect the best but prepare for the worst. That's the maxim Donald Trump and Iran's leaders seem to be applying. With peace talks in limbo, without the ayatollahs having yet confirmed their presence, both sides again exchanged threats warning their rival that they are ready to resume fighting with more force than before.

Some messages that, however, have spurred the markets and have caused the price of oil to drop again after a Monday of strong rises, in the hope that both sides will finally reach an agreement before the end of the cease-fire still in force.

03:26 am Oil prices drop and Asian stock markets rise on hopes of a peace deal 09:26 21/04/2026 09:26 21/04/2026 Oil prices declined after a Monday of strong gains and are once again moving away from $100 a barrel. At the opening of the European stock markets, a barrel of Brent was trading at $95.09 a barrel, compared with $88.92 for WTI.



Asian stock markets also closed in positive territory, especially the South Korean Kospi, which reached a new record high.

03:04 am. Trump warns that getting Iranian uranium "will be a long and difficult process." 09:24 21/04/2026 09:24 21/04/2026 Donald Trump warned that getting uranium from Iran will be a "long" and "difficult" process following last year's U.S. strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities.



"Operation Midnight Hammer (in 2025) was a complete and total annihilation of the 'nuclear dust' sites in Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform with the expression he often uses for uranium. "Therefore, getting it out will be a long and difficult process."

02:55 am Iran accuses U.S. of violating truce, threatens to show "new cards on the battlefield" 09:23 21/04/2026 10:15 21/04/2026 World Iran regime accuses Trump of violating ceasefire, threatens possible military escalation Luis Francisco Orozco