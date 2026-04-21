Texas Rep Chip Roy files bill to denaturalize, deport Islamists and Marxists

Published by Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor | Just The News 21 de abril, 2026

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Monday introduced a bill to denaturalize and deport individuals he argues are Marxists and Islamists, including the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, after which the bill is named.

The Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists (MAMDANI) Act would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act “to limit alien eligibility for admission and naturalization and enable deportation and denaturalization for any membership, affiliation, or advocacy of socialist, communist, Chinese communist, Marxist, or Islamic fundamentalist doctrines, and for other purposes," according to the bill language.

The law already includes communist or totalitarian parties or subdivisions or affiliates of a domestic or foreign entity. The bill would amend Section 212 of the law to include the Chinese Communist Party, a communist party, socialist party, Islamic fundamentalist party, or any other totalitarian party. It also includes “alien advocacy for socialist, communist, Chinese communist, Marxist or Islamic fundamentalist forms of government” as conditions for denaturalization and deportation.

The bill, which isn’t expected to pass the House or Senate, also would amend the law to deny U.S. citizenship, or entry to any noncitizen who is a member of a socialist party, a communist party, the Chinese Communist Party, or Islamic fundamentalist party, or advocates for socialism, communism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism, according to the bill language.

“Why do we continue to import people who hate us?” Roy asked in a press release announcing the bill. “Not just for the last six years, but for the last 60 years, our immigration system has been cynically used to disadvantage American workers’ competitiveness in favor of mass-importing the Third World. This has not just led to higher crime and lower wages, but also the promulgation of hostile ideologies fundamentally opposed to American values.”

He said the bill “deploys new tools to fight back against the Marxist and Islamist advance that has devastated Europe and has now arrived on our doorstep, especially in my home state of Texas.”

Last year, Roy launched a new Sharia Free America Caucus in the U.S. House, arguing doing so was necessary to “counter the alarming rise of Sharia Law in the United States. Sharia is a dominating force that is not compatible with the U.S. Constitution,” The Center Square reported.

"America is facing a threat that directly attacks our Constitution and our Western values: the spread of Sharia law,” he said. “From Texas to every state in this constitutional republic, instances of Sharia adherents masquerading as 'refugees' – and in many cases, sleeper cells connected to terrorist organizations – are threatening the American way of life.”

Roy, who is running for attorney general in Texas, has made an anti-Islam mantra a major theme of his campaign. First elected to Congress in 2018, Roy previously worked on the staffs of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. He also worked on former Gov. Rick Perry’s 2012 presidential campaign and was hired as first assistant attorney general by now outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2014.

The focus on Islam began last year in Texas, led by multiple Republicans at the federal and state level, The Center Square reported.

Gov. Greg Abbott designated the Council on American Islamic Relations a foreign terrorist organization last year after the organization had been operating in Texas for more than 30 years. CAIR has sued, rejecting the designation.

CAIR was operating in Texas while Abbott served as attorney general, on the Texas Supreme Court and as governor for more than 11 years.

Polling indicates Roy is trailing state Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, in the May 26 AG runoff election.

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