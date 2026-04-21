Guatemala redefines its justice system: the attorney general sanctioned by the US and the EU is out of the running for reelection

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de abril, 2026

In the capital of Guatemala, attorney general Consuelo Porras, sanctioned by Washington and the European Union for allegations of corruption and anti-democratic behavior, was excluded from the process for a third term, marking a turning point in the country's judicial policy.

Who is Consuelo Porras?

Porras, 72, has held the position since 2018 after being appointed during the governments of Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei. During her tenure, she has been accused by various sectors of failing to investigate corruption cases linked to those administrations.

In addition, international organizations such as the UN have pointed out her alleged links to illegal adoptions of at least 80 indigenous children in the 1980s, during Guatemala's internal armed conflict.

His figure has also been associated by critics with the so-called "pact of the corrupt," a political-business network accused of influencing the country's institutions.

Selection and exclusion process

The evaluation commission in charge of proposing candidates for attorney general excluded Porras from the final list of six aspirants, despite the fact that she headed a ranking based on academic merits and professional experience. This list will be sent to president Bernardo Arevalo, who must designate the new head of the Public Prosecutor's Office for the period beginning on May 17.

Arevalo had already publicly stated his rejection to the continuity of Porras, describing her as "dangerous" for the country.

Analysts consider that the prosecutor was seeking a third term to maintain immunity against possible legal processes, after failing to be elected constitutional magistrate in previous attempts.

Political and institutional impact Porras' departure is seen by activists and jurists as an opportunity to dismantle corruption structures within the judicial system, considered a factor in weakening Guatemalan democracy, AFP explained.



During her term in office, the prosecutor's office promoted proceedings against former anti-corruption prosecutors, judges, journalists and indigenous leaders, many of whom ended up in exile. Among them is Juan Francisco Sandoval, who was dismissed in 2021.

Controversies in the final list

The process is not exempt from questioning. Social organizations have pointed out several of the selected candidates for alleged connections with illicit acts or corrupt structures, accusations that those involved reject.

For her part, the president of the Supreme Court, Claudia Paredes, defended the nomination, assuring that it reflects professional excellence and commitment to justice.

The Presidency indicated that the President is waiting to officially receive the list to begin the evaluation of the profiles. It is not ruled out that challenges against the exclusion of Porras may be filed, which could prolong the process.