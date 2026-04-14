Iran executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, the highest number since 1989

Published by 14 de abril, 2026

Iran executed at least 1,639 people in 2025. A macabre figure not seen since 1989, according to two NGOs, marking a 68% increase from the 975 executions recorded the previous year. Human rights advocates warn that, if it remains in power, the Ayatollah regime could increase the toll further in 2026 in retaliation for protests earlier this year.

According to a joint annual report by the Norwegian organization Iran Human Rights (IHR) and the French Together Against the Death Penalty, 48 women have been hanged among the dead. Both organizations denounced that this is the highest number since they began tracking executions.

Hundreds of detained demonstrators at risk of being executed

If the Islamic republic "survives the current crisis, there is a serious risk that executions will be used even more widely as a tool of oppression and repression," the report said. In addition, the NGOs warned that "hundreds of detained protesters remain at risk of facing the death penalty" after being charged with capital crimes for anti-government protests in January 2026.

Such protests were harshly repressed by the authorities and, according to human rights groups, left thousands dead, some NGOs estimate tens of thousands and an even higher number detained.

Four to five executions a day

"By creating fear with an average of four to five executions a day by 2025, the authorities sought to prevent further protests to prolong their shaky rule," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.