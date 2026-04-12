LIVE | Vance leaves Pakistan without an agreement with Iran: 'We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon'

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de abril, 2026

Vice President JD Vance announced that the United States and Iran did not reach an agreement to end the war. After many hours of negotiations, Vance confirmed that the negotiations did not come to fruition.

“We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America,” Vance said from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the pipeline running east-west through Saudi Arabia, a crucial infrastructure for exporting crude oil during periods of blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, was back in operation after coming under attack, officials announced Sunday.

This Sunday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said that, following the work, the east-west pipeline's capacity had been "fully restored" to "about seven million barrels per day."

The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

04:50 am Tehran downplays importance of closing first session without deal 02:09 12/04/2026 02:09 12/04/2026 Iran's Foreign Ministry said no one expected that talks with the United States could reach an agreement in a single session after negotiations in Islamabad stalled.



"Naturally, from the beginning we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation," ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.



04:40 am End of talks proves "disappointing" for Australia 02:09 12/04/2026 11:24 12/04/2026 "The priority now must be to continue the ceasefire and return to negotiations," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement, adding it was "disappointing that the Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran have ended without agreement."



04:30 am Pakistan urges U.S. and Iran 02:08 12/04/2026 11:24 12/04/2026 Pakistan's foreign minister insisted that Washington and Tehran must respect the ceasefire agreement, after marathon talks between the two sides to end the war in the Middle East ended without agreement.



"It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire," said Ishaq Dar, whose government hosted the talks and acted as a mediator.



04:00 am Vance departs without agreement 02:06 12/04/2026 02:06 12/04/2026 U.S. Vice President JD Vance departed Pakistan aboard Air Force Two shortly after declaring that talks with Iran had failed to reach an agreement, after he presented a "final and better offer."



"The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," he told reporters in Islamabad, on the main sticking point for talks moving ahead.



03:30 am Iran says talks hinged on avoiding "excessive demands" 02:05 12/04/2026 02:05 12/04/2026 The success of the U.S.-Iran peace talks depended on Washington avoiding "excessive" and "illegal" demands, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said early Sunday after marathon talks held in Islamabad.





"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.

