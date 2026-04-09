JD Vance warns Iran regime could suffer "serious consequences" if it breaks ceasefire

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de abril, 2026

Vice President JD Vance issued harsh words against the Iranian regime on Wednesday as he warned that "if they break their end of the bargain, they're going to see some serious consequences," amid rising tensions over the ceasefire reached by Tehran and President Donald Trump's administration. During a visit to Hungary, Vance reiterated the administration's uncompromising stance on sanctions and Iran's nuclear ambitions by asserting, "That's not going to happen unless the Iranians make a firm commitment to stop anything close to the development of a nuclear weapon. And frankly, the president has all the cards here," referring to Trump.

Likewise, Vance stressed during the interview with several journalists Washington's military and economic capabilities in the Middle East and noted that all the confusion that has arisen in recent hours about the scope of the cease-fire was due to a misunderstanding. "I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise. If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart... over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice," Vance added.

Talks with Iran in Pakistan

The comments came shortly after Israel launched a wave of attacks in Lebanon after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week pause in hostilities. Despite the escalation, Vance noted that Israel had shown a willingness to exercise restraintby stating that "The Israelis... have actually offered to be, frankly, to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon, because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful."

The vice president's remarks come shortly after the White House confirmed that Trump would send Vance and other negotiators to Pakistan for talks with Iran to begin Saturday. "is dispatching his negotiating team led by the vice president of the United States, JD Vance, special envoy (Steve) Witkoff and Mr (Jared) Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a news conference.