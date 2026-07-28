'Promise kept': Cucurella gets tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face after winning 2026 World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2026

Soccer player Marc Cucurella finally followed through and got a tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face, coach of the Spanish national team, just as he promised he would if Spain won the 2026 World Cup.

On his social media profile, Cucurella, who was recently signed by Real Madrid, wrote "promise kept" alongside a photo of his new tattoo.

Cucurella chose his left arm for the tattoo. The image shows De la Fuente's face and the World Cup trophy.

Some of his national team teammates, such as Mikel Merino, reacted to the post. "Historic," said the soccer player. Others, such as Borja Iglesias, Yeremy Pino, and Álex Baena, hinted that they would get the same tattoo as Cucurella.

The defender was one of the key players in Spain's 2026 World Cup title run, the country's second World Cup trophy following its victory at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.