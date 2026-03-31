Air Canada CEO announces retirement after sending condolences in English only for fatal New York crash

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de marzo, 2026

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau announced Monday he will retire later this year, shortly after drawing widespread criticism for a condolence message he issued only in English following this month's deadly crash in New York City. Canada's largest airline, which is headquartered in the French-speaking province of Quebec, said Rousseau, 68, told the board he will step down at the end of September. Air Canada, which by law must offer service in English and French, said it will seek a new CEO who has "the ability to communicate in French."

The accident occurred last March 22, when an Air Canada Jazz flight from Montreal arrived at LaGuardia Airport in New York and collided with a fire and rescue vehicle on the runway. The plane's two pilots died in the crash: Antoine Forest, a French-speaking Quebec native, and Mackenzie Gunther, a graduate of Seneca Polytechnic.

Following the fatal crash, Rousseau issued a message of condolences in a four-minute video in English, with French subtitles, in which he expressed his "deepest sympathy for all those affected" by the crash at LaGuardia, which left both pilots dead and 41 others hospitalized. The only words he said in French were "bonjour" at the beginning and "merci" at the end.

His comments sparked a public relations crisis for the airline, which was already facing criticism following the fatal crash, while thousands of complaints were filed with the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages in Canada. In a written statement, released in English and French, Rousseau said he was "deeply saddened" that his inability to speak French "diverted attention" from the families of the victims and Air Canada staff involved in the crash.

A controversy in two languages

Canada is an officially bilingual country, and Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that the English-only message evinced a lack of compassion and judgment. The Quebec premier and other officials called for the executive's resignation, while the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages has received hundreds of complaints.

Steven MacKinnon, Canada's transport minister, thanked Rousseau in a social media post and said the government will continue to work closely with Air Canadato ensure the airline "provides safe, reliable, affordable and bilingual service to all Canadians."

Quebec Premier François Legault recalled that, when Rousseau was appointed president of the airline in February 2021, he promised to learn French. Prior to serving as CEO of Air Canada, Rousseau had worked as the company's deputy CEO and CFO.