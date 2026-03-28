CPAC Vice President Mercedes Schlapp on Voz News: 'Marco Rubio has been planning for Cuba's freedom for a long time'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed CPAC Vice President Mercedes Schlapp, with whom she talked about several topics including the current situation on the island of Cuba, with special emphasis on the negotiations that are taking place between the Administration of President Donald Trump with the communist dictatorship to materialize a regime change.

"President Trump is the only one who can achieve freedom in Cuba, he is working closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been planning this for a long time. [...] I think the Republicans and President Trump have to focus on the Latino vote, they made it in the election. [...] The United States needs strong allies and we need to be able to succeed in Latin America so that it is not in the hands of the communist regime of China," Schlapp said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.