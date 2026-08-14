Apple opens advanced manufacturing center in Houston, expands its investment in US

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de agosto, 2026

Apple is expanding its manufacturing presence in the United States with a new investment of $600 billion that includes the expansion of its plant in Houston. There, the company announced that it will begin manufacturing Mac mini computers before the end of 2026.

The facility is located within the same complex where Apple manufactures its A.I. servers. Tim Cook, the company's CEO, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony alongside Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Rep. Christian Menefee and Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

The Houston center offers free training for businesses and workers in areas including quality control through machine learning and advanced production techniques. The initiative aims to develop local talent and prepare the workforce for the new demands of technology manufacturing.

"President Trump said we would bring advanced technology manufacturing back to America. Now the Mac mini will be made right here in Houston, Texas. Thank you, Tim and Apple, for your $600 billion commitment to America," said the secretary of commerce.

Gov. Greg Abbott emphasized that Apple's expansion reinforces Texas's position as one of the United States' leading hubs of innovation: "Apple’s expansion in Houston underscores Texas as the epicenter of American industry and innovation. This new facility will deliver the skills Texans need to excel in advanced manufacturing. We thank Apple for its confidence in the Lone Star State."

Apple's expansion comes at a time when the Trump administration is seeking to encourage large technology and manufacturing companies to produce more within the United States. Apple's case is particularly relevant in this context.

Regarding the investment initiative, called the "American Manufacturing Program," Apple estimates it will directly hire approximately 20,000 American workers over the program's four-year duration, primarily in research and development, chip engineering, software, and artificial intelligence.