Judge Alexandre de Moraes authorizes temporary house arrest for former Brazilian president Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro attends the media at the gates of the Brazilian Senate.AFP.

Published by Virginia Martínez 25 de marzo, 2026

With information from AFP - A Brazilian supreme court judge authorized Tuesday former president Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily continue his sentence in house arrest, for humanitarian reasons, as soon as he is released from the hospital where he is hospitalized for bronchopneumonia.

Sentenced to 27 years in prison on a charge of a coup attempt, Bolsonaro, 71, will be confined to his home in Brasilia for an extendable 90 days, according to the magistrate's decision obtained by AFP.

"Thank you, my God!" his wife Michelle Bolsonaro wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the news.

Due to his health problems, the conservative leader's lawyers had repeatedly requested that he be transferred to his home and not return to the Papuda prison complex in the Brazilian capital, where he has been serving his sentence since January.

Until now the requests had been denied.

In his decision on Tuesday, Judge Alexandre de Moraes, in charge of the case, said that after the 90 days have elapsed, Bolsonaro's situation will be re-analyzed, "including with medical expertise if necessary."

The former head of state (2019-2022) entered intensive care at the DF Star private clinic in Brasília on March 13, with a high fever, sweating and chills.

On Monday he went to a room at the medical center, although for now"without forecast of hospital discharge," doctor Brasil Caiado told AFP.

According to the medical team,the infection that brought him to the hospital is the result of a bronchoaspiration episode, linked to the after-effects of a stab wound to the abdomen he received during a campaign rally in 2018.

Since then, Bolsonaro has undergone several surgeries and suffers hiccups, sometimes accompanied by vomiting.

Imprisoned, he anointed his eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, as candidate for the October presidential elections.

Less than seven months before the polls, some polls show a technical tie between Flávio Bolsonaro and leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is seeking a fourth term.