Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero: "The US has neutralized Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero about the President's announcement Donald Trump of negotiations with the Iranian regime, in what some analysts believe could represent the beginning of the end of the war.

"The United States has destroyed and annihilated everything that is defense on the Persian Gulf coast all the way to the Strait of Hormuz, leaving neutralized Iran's ability to be able to attack trading vessels. [...] If these missiles from Iran can carry out an operation to destroy strategic and tactical targets in Diego Garcia, we are all in trouble. [...] The United States does not have the capacity to control the Persian Gulf, it is a body of water in which you can have a kind of temporary but not lasting control," Romero said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.