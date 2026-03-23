Zelensky claims to have 'growing evidence' of Russia's support to Iran, warns it is prolonging war

Published by Sabrina Martin 23 de marzo, 2026

President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that his government has "growing evidence" that Russia is supplying intelligence to the Iran, according to a message posted on X.

The statement is based on a report presented by Oleh Ivashchenko, head of Ukrainian defense intelligence, quoted directly by the president.

Intelligence cooperation allegations

According to Zelensky, Russia is not only using its own intelligence capabilities, including communications interception and electronic analysis tools, but also information obtained through cooperation with partners in Middle East, to support Tehran.

The Ukrainian president presented this point as one of the central axes of the assessment prepared by his intelligence apparatus.

Warning about the international impact

Zelensky warned that this type of cooperation "is clearly destructive and it must be stopped," considering that it increases international instability.

He also stated that states with global responsibility have an interest in avoiding a greater escalation, and warned that the markets are already reacting negatively, which is complicating the access and cost of fuel in different countries.

In the same vein, he stated that by helping the Iranian regime to "stay afloat and strike more accurately," Russia is contributing to prolonging the war, for which he stressed that "there must be a response."

Frontline assessments and Russian narrative

The president also explained that Ukrainian defense intelligence produces constant reports on the situation on the front lines and on Russia's internal military activity.

According to these assessments, the Russian command is seeking to exaggerate its progress on the ground and then use these inflated figures as a tool in eventual negotiations, with the aim of strengthening its position.

Military movements and drones

As part of the information received, Zelensky indicated that Ukraine has "clear data" on Russian plans to expand its drone infrastructure. This would include the deployment of new ground control stations for long-range UAVs in occupied Ukrainian territories.

He also noted that four additional stations are planned for Belarus, which could expand the operational range of such systems.