Why do communists oppose God?

19 de febrero, 2026

One of the ways to evaluate how much success the new Marxism, popularly known as cultural Marxism, has achieved is to analyze how much the ideas that were previously only proclaimed by the most extreme leaders have been accepted and normalized in society. In many respects, much of American society is contaminated with progressive ideas that only a few years ago were even viewed as unacceptable.

These so-called "achievements" of the communists end up destroying lives and even robbing people of the hope of life, as they strip human beings of their values and of God. Georg Lukacs, one of the fathers of the new left, said that people had to be made to believe that they lived in a "God-forsaken" world. In that sense, it is clear that cultural changes are much more damaging even than the economic changes that the left can make in a country, policies can be reversed, but it is very difficult to change the mentality of a person who has been stripped of God and His values, and who has grown up educated in resentment and envy.

Ronald Reagan was right when he said, "Hispanics are conservative. They just don't know it." In Latin America we believe deeply in God, the family is very important, movements like feminism or gender theories are not very successful in Hispanic countries because the values we grow up with prevent us from falling for those ideas. What the left calls "advances" is in reality a destruction that has reached levels that shock most Hispanics. In many cultural aspects the United States is doing far worse than the "banana republics" of Latin America. There is no country in Latin America that allows the mutilation of children for alleged "gender reassignment."

Education is one of the most important fields for socialists, they understood that if people are educated from a young age in their Marxist ideas, then it will be very difficult for someone to change their minds. In Latin America the socialist regimes have left us quite striking examples of how education is such an important and effective weapon for the left's goal of maintaining power and for educating children who do not know God and therefore will be the future defenders of socialism.

Senator Ted Cruz tells in his latest book "Unwoke" how in Cuba, where his father is from, as soon as the dictator Fidel Castro took power, one of the first actions was to intervene in education. Cruz tells how one day, in the school where his grandmother was a teacher, members of the guard came into the classroom and told the children to close their eyes and ask God to give them candy, then told them to open their eyes and observe that nothing had happened, there was no candy. Then they were asked to close their eyes again and this time ask Comandante Castro for the candy. As the children kept their eyes closed, the guards would pass by the desks leaving a piece of candy at each station, then ask them to open their eyes and see how the comandante did fulfill their requests.

This story about Senator Cruz's grandmother is so shocking because it clearly shows how the socialists want their government to replace God. They want people to believe that it is not God who gives them everything in life, but the government, and therefore to be faithful to the dictator as if he were a God.

A society with strong values can get by and recover from even the most leftist economic policies, but a society without God and without values, where people are emotionally weak and destroyed by ideologies, is a very difficult society to recover. That is why communists insist on removing God from people's lives, and that is why those of us who want a better society must always talk about the importance of religion.