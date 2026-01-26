Mexico: 11 dead and 12 wounded in mass shooting during soccer game

National Guard members at the scene of a mass shooting that left 11 dead in Mexico. AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de enero, 2026

At least 11 people were killed and 12 wounded in a shooting on Sunday during a soccer match in the community of Loma de Flores, in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, local authorities and national media reported.

According to Mexican newspaper El Universal, a group of gunmen stormed the soccer field and opened fire on the attendees. The mayor of Salamanca, Cesar Prieto Gallardo, indicated that 10 of the victims died at the scene and an 11th died while receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Among the injured, reported Infobae citing the Guanajuato State Attorney General's Office, are a woman and a minor, six of whom remain under medical observation.

Milenio also reported that the attackers arrived in at least three vans around 5:30 p.m. local time. Despite the presence of minors, the assailants fired uncontrollably, while some attendees managed to flee and take refuge. Authorities secured more than 100 casings from high-powered weapons, and the investigation is still ongoing.

A bloody weekend

This incident adds to a series of violent events recorded over the weekend in Salamanca. On Saturday, several incidents left five men dead and one arrested in the communities of Cuatro de Altamira and Uruétaro. Subsequently, at around 7 p.m., four bags containing human remains were abandoned in the community of San Antonio de Flores, as reported by Milenio.

Mayor Prieto Gallardo lamented the events and requested support from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Guanajuato Governor Libia García, to "restore peace, tranquility and security" in the municipality.