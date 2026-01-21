US seizes seventh tanker linked to Venezuela in the Caribbean

Published by Virginia Martínez 20 de enero, 2026

U.S. forces seized a seventh oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, as part of Washington's ongoing actions on Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

The detained vessel was identified as the motor vessel Sagitta. The operation was conducted by U.S. military forces in support of the Department of Homeland Security, according to an official statement.

Enforcement of the maritime blockade

According to the U.S. Southern Command, the Sagitta was operating in defiance of the blockade established by President Donald Trump for sanctioned vessels transiting the Caribbean. The seizure of the tanker represents the seventh such action since the implementation of these measures.

The military command indicated that the detention of the vessel reflects the determination of the United States to enforce the blockade in force on sanctioned vessels linked to Venezuela.