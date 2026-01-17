Trump brings Rubio and former Prime Minister Tony Blair on board the Gaza Peace Board

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Friday that among the appointed members of the new "board of peace " for Gaza, created a day ago, would be U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. According to the White House, the objective of this team will be to lead the next phase of reconstruction and governance in Gaza, a territory that has been devastated by the war between the Israeli government and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

As reported by the White House, the so-called "founding executive board", composed of seven members, will also include Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff; the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga; and the Republican president's advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. While the remaining members of the team have not been finalized, those appointments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Each executive board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization. The United States remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community," the White House said in a statement.