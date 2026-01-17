Trump brings Rubio and former Prime Minister Tony Blair on board the Gaza Peace Board
The goal of this team will be to lead the next phase of reconstruction and governance in Gaza, a territory that has been devastated by the war between the Israeli government and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.
President Donald Trump announced Friday that among the appointed members of the new "board of peace " for Gaza, created a day ago, would be U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. According to the White House, the objective of this team will be to lead the next phase of reconstruction and governance in Gaza, a territory that has been devastated by the war between the Israeli government and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.
As reported by the White House, the so-called "founding executive board", composed of seven members, will also include Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff; the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga; and the Republican president's advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. While the remaining members of the team have not been finalized, those appointments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
JNS
Witkoff announces start of Phase 2 of Gaza peace plan
JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)
"Each executive board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization. The United States remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community," the White House said in a statement.
Trump expressed his full support for a "Palestinian Technocratic Government"
"As chairman of the Peace Caucus, I endorse a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Caucus High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are firmly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" wrote Trump, who stated that, with the support of both his administration and Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, a "COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization AGREEMENT with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel, will be secured."