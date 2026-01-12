"You are totally opposite to Barack Obama or Joe Biden": Iran's crown prince asked Trump for help to liberate his country

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de enero, 2026

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday publicly called on President Donald Trump to help liberate Iran, as mass protests against the theocratic regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continue across the Persian nation. "You have already established your legacy as a man committed to peace and fighting evil forces. There is a reason why people in Iran are renaming streets after your name. They know that you are totally opposite to Barack Obama or Joe Biden. They know you're not going to throw them under the bus as they have had before," Pahlavi said during an interview with Fox News.

Over the past few days, protests in Iran have been spreading to several of the country's major cities, in what many analysts have seen as a scenario in which Khamenei's theocratic regime could collapse. On this issue, Pahlavi, who is in exile and is the eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, pointed out that Trump's recent support for the Iranian people has been crucial during the demonstrations, as it has emboldened the protesters. Similarly, the Iranian crown prince explained that the nation is facing a unique moment in which it could finally break free from the current political system.

"Let's hope that we can permanently seal this legacy by liberating Iran so that we and you can make Iran great again. Let's partner on this and let's have a better future for our countries and for our people. This is an opportunity that has presented itself. I'm prepared to return to Iran at the first possible opportunity. I'm already planning on that and the transition team. We hope only that the Iranian people this time will be victorious, and they will be, because I know that the Iranians are prepared to die for this cause, and so am I," Pahlavi said.