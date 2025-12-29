China will conduct “major” military maneuvers around Taiwan, which denounces a violation of international law

Published by AFP Joaquín Núñez 28 de diciembre, 2025

China said Monday it is conducting "major" military exercises around Taiwan, with live firing activities to be conducted Tuesday across five zones in waters and airspace near the self-governed island claimed by Beijing. The island has already stated that the exercises would violate international law.

"Starting from December 29, the PLA Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills code-named 'Justice Mission 2025'," said a statement from Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the force, using an acronym for China's military.

A separate statement with a map showed five large zones surrounding the island where "live firing activities will be organised" from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday (0000 to 1000 GMT Tuesday).

Taiwanese presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo stated that the exercises “blatantly undermines the security and stability status quo of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region” and “openly challenges international laws and order.”

"For the sake of safety, any irrelevant vessel or aircraft is advised not to enter the afore-mentioned waters and airspace," the statement said.

The large-scale show of force comes after weeks of tensions between China and Japan, started by comments suggesting Tokyo's potential support for Taiwan in the event of a future armed conflict.

It also follows the latest round of arms sales to Taipei from the United States, sparking a furious response from Beijing, which last week slapped sanctions on 20 US defence firms.

The drills this week are "a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity", Shi said in the statement.

The news also came as the Washington Post reported that China continues to “dramatically” expand its nuclear warhead manufacturing capacity.

“These changes are taking place as Beijing intensifies efforts to be able to retaliate more quickly against an attack, according to expert assessments of official publications — dramatically raising the stakes of any nuclear standoff,” the newspaper said.