NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and family killed in North Carolina plane crash

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de diciembre, 2025

Greg Biffle, former NASCAR driver and champion, died along with his wife Cristina and their children in a plane crash that occurred Thursday morning in North Carolina. The information was confirmed by Representative Richard Hudson, Republican for North Carolina, through a publication on social media.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them," Hudson wrote on X. In his message, the congressman described the family as close friends who dedicated their lives to helping others and highlighted both Biffle's sports career and his commitment to serving others.

The aircraft and crash site

According to federal aviation records, the aircraft involved was a Cessna C550 with registration N257BW, owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC, a company owned by Biffle. The aircraft crashed at the Statesville Regional Airport.

Iredell County Sheriff Grant Campbell confirmed that there were fatalities in the crash. However, local authorities did not officially identify the deceased or report how many people were aboard the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the C550 crashed around 10:20 a.m. ET. An official with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office noted that the plane went down shortly after takeoff. The investigation was left to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), with support from the FAA.

Witnesses and emergency response

Videos released from the scene showed emergency crews rushing to the runway as flames were seen near the wreckage of the plane, which was scattered in the area. Golfers at the nearby Lakewood Golf Club recounted dropping to the ground as the aircraft flew by at very low altitude. They indicated that the ninth hole of the course was covered with debris.

Statesville Regional Airport offers corporate aviation facilities and is used by Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams, according to information released by the airport itself.