María Corina Machado warns about threats of extrajudicial executions against political prisoners in Venezuela

Published by Virginia Martínez 24 de diciembre, 2025

María Corina Machado issued an international alert on Wednesday, hours before Christmas Eve, for what she described as "direct and systematic threats of extrajudicial execution" against political prisoners held in the El Rodeo prison, a penitentiary controlled by the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) of the Nicolás Maduro regime. The opposition leader warned that the situation represents an immediate risk to the lives of the detainees.

According to Machado, the intimidations come directly from officials of the DGCIM and are directed against people who are totally defenseless. She affirmed that this pattern of threats constitutes crimes against humanity and serious violations of International Humanitarian Law. El Rodeo has been singled out in United Nations reports for the practice of torture and inhumane treatment against prisoners in its custody.

El Rodeo and the detention of foreigners

In this detention center remain most of the foreigners imprisoned by Chavismo, turned into hostages of the regime. Among them are seven Spanish citizens. The prison is known among the inmates themselves as "the United Nations", in reference to the diversity of countries of origin of the prisoners.

Basque tourists Andres Martinez Adasme and Jose Maria Basoa, falsely accused of being Spanish agents sent to Venezuela on a mission to assassinate Nicolas Maduro, are still there. Also still being held is Miguel Moreno Dapena, a young Canary Islander crew member of the treasure-hunting vessel N35, captured in June in the waters of Essequibo, a territory in dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

Families and prolonged detentions

Relatives of these three Spanish citizens were received on Tuesday by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, in the first official meeting after 16 months and six months of imprisonment, respectively.

Also imprisoned in El Rodeo are the Valencian Ernesto Gorbe Cardona and the Spanish-Venezuelan businessman Uaiparú Guerere, who has just turned 70 years old. Guerere lived in Barcelona and returned to Venezuela in 2023 to sell his companies. According to what was reported, the initial intention of his captors was economic extortion.

In addition, Alejandro González, aeronautical manager of the U.S. oil company Chevron, and student Fernando Noya, brother-in-law of Antonio Sequea, captain involved in the release of Leopoldo López during the events of 2019, remain detained. Sequea is among the most threatened prisoners inside the prison.