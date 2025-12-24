Ukraine-Russia war: What are the new 20 points of the peace plan, according to Zelensky?

Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de diciembre, 2025

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine won several concessions in the latest draft of a Washington-mediated peace plan. Approved, he said, by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators, the new 20-point plan would now be in the hands of the Russians.

At a recent conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky detailed a new proposal that includes freezing the front line along its current position. It would drop a requirement from the original plan that Kiev withdraw its forces from the eastern Donetsk region of the Donbas.

The proposal would also drop demands for Ukraine to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the invaded territories and to renounce its pursuit of NATO membership.

The plan could also create demilitarized zones. The proposal opens the way for Ukraine to withdraw part of its forces, for example from 20% of the Donetsk region, where a demilitarized zone would be established, according to AFP.

The Ukrainian leader argued that for him it meant a concession, that it was the Russians and the Americans who were seeking to create "a demilitarised zone or a free economic zone, meaning a format that could satisfy both sides."

Ukraine also suggested that Energodar, a town controlled by Russian forces and located near the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, become a demilitarized zone.

Any plan involving the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to create a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone would have to be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine, Zelensky explained.

The 20 points of the new plan

Zelensky did not publish the draft of the document, but rather unpacked the contents point by point at a press briefing. This is how he presented the new draft:

1. The sovereignty of Ukraine will be reaffirmed. We declare that Ukraine is a sovereign state, and by their initialing all signatories to the agreement confirm this point.

2. This document constitutes a full and unconditional non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. In order to support a long-term peace, a monitoring mechanism will be created to control the line of contact through a space-based surveillance system to ensure early notification of violations and resolve conflicts. The technical teams will agree on all the details.

3. Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.

4. Ukrainian Armed Forces will maintain 800,000 peacetime troops.

5. U.S., NATO and European signatory countries will provide Ukraine with security guarantees calculated in Article 5.

a. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a coordinated military response, all global sanctions against Russia will be reinstated.

b. If Ukraine invades Russia or opens fire on Russian territory without prior provocation, security guarantees will be considered null and void. If Russia opens fire on Ukraine, the security guarantees will come into effect.

c. The present agreement does not exclude bilateral security guarantees.

6. Russia shall formalize a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine in all laws and documents required for ratification.

7. Ukraine will become a member of the European Union within a precisely defined time frame, and Ukraine will enjoy short-term privileged access to the European market.

8. A strong global development package for Ukraine, to be defined in a separate agreement on investment and prosperity. It will cover a wide range of economic areas, including, non-exhaustively, the following points:

a. The creation of a development fund for Ukraine, to invest in strong growth sectors, such as technology, data centers and artificial intelligence.

b. The United States and U.S. companies will cooperate with Ukraine and jointly invest in reconstruction, as well as the development, modernization and management of Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

c. There will be joint efforts to rebuild war-affected areas, with the aim of restoring, rebuilding and modernizing cities and residential neighborhoods.

d. Infrastructure development.

e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources.

f. The World Bank will provide a special financing package to secure the necessary funds to accelerate these efforts.

g. A high-level task force will be established, including the appointment of a major global financial leader, charged with organizing the implementation of the strategic reconstruction plan and maximizing opportunities for future development.

9. A number of funds will be established to address the recovery of Ukraine's economy, reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues.

a. The United States and European countries will establish a capital and grant fund with a target of $200 billion, to invest in Ukraine in a transparent and effective manner.

b. A wide range of capital investments and other financial instruments will be deployed for the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine. International reconstruction institutions will use mechanisms to strengthen and facilitate these efforts.

c. Ukraine will implement global best practices for attracting foreign direct investment.

d. Ukraine reserves the right to compensation for damages caused.

10. Following the conclusion of this agreement, Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States

11. Ukraine confirms that it will remain a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

12. The Zaporiyia Nuclear Power Plant will be jointly operated by three countries: Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

13. Both countries undertake to implement educational programs in schools and throughout society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures, and eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement European Union standards on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

14. In the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporiyia and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment as of the date of this agreement is de facto recognized as the line of contact.

a. We confirm de facto as parties that this is the line of contact, where we are currently located.

b. A working group will meet to determine the necessary redeployment of forces to end the conflict, as well as to define the parameters of possible future special economic zones.

c. After establishing an equivalent basis for the movement of forces, international forces will be deployed along the line of contact to monitor compliance with this agreement. If a decision is taken to establish such a zone, special approval by the Ukrainian Parliament or a referendum will be required.

d. The Russian Federation must withdraw its troops from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mikolaiv, Sumi and Kharkov regions for this agreement to enter into force.

e. The parties agree to adhere to the norms, guarantees and obligations of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their additional protocols, which apply in full to the territory, including universally recognized human rights.

15. Having reached an agreement on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change such arrangements by force.

16. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes.

17. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve the outstanding issues.

a. All remaining prisoners of war, including those sentenced by the Russian system from 2014 to date, will be exchanged under the principle of all for all.

b. All civilian detainees and hostages, including children and political prisoners, will be returned.

c. Measures will be taken to address the problems and suffering of the victims of the conflict.

18. Ukraine shall hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the agreement.

19. This agreement is legally binding. Its implementation will be supervised and guaranteed by a Peace Council headed by President Trump. Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia and the United States will be part of this mechanism. Sanctions will be applied in case of violations.