Pope Leo XIV calls for peace at 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de diciembre, 2025

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday encouraged Russia and Ukraine to have the "courage" to "directly" negotiate an end to the war in his first Christmas as pope.

"Let us pray in a particular way for the tormented people of Ukraine, may the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue," he said in his Christmas blessing "Urbi et Orbi," to the city and the world.

Ukraine, invaded by Russia since February 2022, awaits Moscow's response to the updated U.S. plan to end the hostilities. The last direct talks occurred half a year ago.

According to details revealed Wednesday by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Washington's plan for Ukraine proposes to freeze the front, and opens the door to creating demilitarized zones.

"Fragile is the flesh of defenseless populations, tested by so many ongoing or ended wars leaving rubble and open wounds," Leo XIV declared shortly before in his homily, during the mass officiated in St. Peter's Basilica, in the Vatican, resuming with a tradition that dates back to the pontificate of John Paul II (1978-2005).

In his sermon, the pope highlighted the difficult situation in Gaza and mentioned "the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks now to rain, wind and cold."

The American-Peruvian pontiff also had words for Hispanic America and its leaders, and for the immigrants who are "scouring the American continent" in search of a better future.

"May the Child Jesus inspire those who have political responsibilities in Latin America so that, in facing the many challenges, space is given to dialogue for the common good and not to ideological and partisan exclusions," he said after the mass.

The only country in the region he mentioned in particular was Haiti, for which he asked "that it cease ... all forms of violence and be able to advance along the path of peace and reconciliation."