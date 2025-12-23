Trump reinforces military deployment in the Caribbean with troops and special operations aircraft

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de diciembre, 2025

The Trump Administration mobilized additional special operations troops and aircraft to the Caribbean. As part of its pressure campaign against the Venezuela dictatorship, led by Nicolás Maduro, the president deployed additional reserved assets for high-level missions this week.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, these are at least 10 tilt-rotor CV-22 Osprey aircraft, which left Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico on Monday night. In addition, based on flight-tracking data, they located C-17 cargo aircraft coming from Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell military bases in Puerto Rico.

Another source confirmed to the aforementioned media outlet that military personnel and equipment were transported on other aircraft.

"The 27th Special Operations Wing and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment are trained to support high-risk infiltration and extraction missions and provide close air and combat support. Army Rangers are trained to seize airfields and provide security for specialized forces, such as SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force, during a precise kill or capture mission," noted the WSJ.

The media outlet also spoke to a spokesman for the U.S. Southern Command, responsible for the U.S. military in Latin America, who declined to answer questions about specific troop movements.

"It is standard practice to routinely rotate equipment and personnel to any military installation. And as a standard practice, due to operational security concerns, we do not disclose details or comment on U.S. assets or personnel operational movements and activities, nor disclose details of specific operations or routes," he explained.

The dispatch comes as part of the 'Operation Southern Spear'. Announced by the War Department in mid-November, it is an unprecedented military deployment to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Over the past few weeks, Donald Trump has increased pressure against the Venezuelan regime, with the intention of forcing out Maduro and his colleagues.

"We have formed a massive army, the largest we have ever had, and by far the largest we have ever had in South America. We will soon begin the same program on the ground," the president declared Monday afternoon.

In addition, Trump announced the launch of the "Golden Fleet," an ambitious naval reconstruction plan that contemplates the addition of large warships, including new battleships.