Security expert Hugo Achá on the White House ultimatum to Maduro: "All means are now at Trump's disposal to eliminate the threat"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert, Hugo Achá, on the newscast about the ultimatum that the Administration of President Donald Trump would have given to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, amid a context in which the Republican leader is pressuring the socialist leader to leave power, after having stolen the 2024 presidential elections and having been accused of being the leader of the terrorist organization Cartel of the Suns.

"All means are today at the disposal of the president of the United States for the neutralization and elimination of the threat. Therefore, securing airspace where there is a minimum of civilian aircraft and reducing the possibility of collateral damage will always be part of the way in which, doctrinally and operationally, the United States conducts itself when it can initiate operations that are in the pipeline today. [...] It is much clearer the permanent and lethal damage that these types of organizations (Cartel de los Soles) cause to the lives and security of American citizens, than terrorist groups ever could," said Achá.

