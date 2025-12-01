Leo XIV in Lebanon: Pope prays for peace in the region and blesses exiles 'who return in order that Lebanon may once again be a land full of life'

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de diciembre, 2025

On the second stop of his first international tour, Pope Leo XIV prayed for peace in Lebanon, and encouraged Lebanese to seek it. In a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Beirut, he urged Lebanese leaders to be "peacemakers," a mission he said is especially important for those "invested with authority."

"Even when it requires sacrifice, peacemakers dare to persevere," he maintained on that occasion, listing some characteristics of those who seek peace. The pontiff thus referred to the multiple crises facing the country which led thousands of people to go into exile, amid poverty and fears of new conflicts:

"There are times when it is easier to flee, or simply more convenient to move elsewhere. It takes real courage and foresight to stay or return to one’s own country... We must not forget that remaining in our homeland and working day by day to develop a civilization of love and peace remains something very valuable... Blessed, therefore, are the peacemakers, and blessed are the young people who remain or who return in order that Lebanon may once again be a land full of life."

Leo also urged reconciliation in a country whose civil war (1975-1990) left wounds that have not healed, according to AFP. "Peace is knowing how to live together, in communion, as reconciled people," the pope declared.

Following that event on Sunday, Leo XIV on Monday visited the monastery of Annaya, in the mountains north of the Lebanese capital. There lies the tomb of Charbel Makhlouf, a Maronite monk celebrated for uniting Christians, Muslims and Druze. He was canonized in 1977.

From inside the candlelit stone monastery, he again prayed for an end to the wars: "For the world, we ask for peace. We especially implore it for Lebanon and for the entire Levant."

"We are dealing with many economic, social and political problems," Elias Abu Nasr Chaalan, a 44 year old jeweler and father of two told AFP.

"We need to have hope and unite as Lebanese," he assured, noting that the pontiff has already succeeded in bringing the country's authorities and religious leaders closer together. "With our unity we will be able to overcome the difficulties."

Leo arrived from Turkey on Sunday as part of his first foreign visit as pontiff.

Meeting with young people

After his visit to the Annaya monastery, he will address bishops and clergy at the shrine of Harissa, also in northern Beirut, where a giant statue of Our Lady of Lebanon overlooks the Mediterranean from a steep hill.

He will also hold an interfaith event in Martyrs' Square in central Beirut before meeting with young people at the headquarters of the patriarchate of the Lebanese Maronite Church in Bkerke, on the outskirts of the capital.