At least 13 dead in Hong Kong residential complex fire

Several people watch the fire at a residential complex in Hong Kong. AFP .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) At least 13 people died Wednesday in a fire at a residential complex in Hong Kong, a local official told AFP.

"The Fire Department attended to a total of 28 victims, nine of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. Six others were taken to hospital in serious condition and four of them died later," Chou Wing-yin of the fire department told a news conference.

An earlier report from the Hong Kong government reported at least four deaths.

According to local media, among the dead is a firefighter.

The flames devoured the bamboo scaffolding of at least three apartment blocks in Tai Po, a northern district of Hong Kong, before spreading to other parts of the Wang Fuk Court residential complex.

Live images could show smoke plumes over the residential buildings.

Authorities had to close segments of a nearby highway as firefighters continued to battle the blaze as night fell.