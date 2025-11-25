Published by Diane Hernández 25 de noviembre, 2025

The Supreme Court of Brazil ordered on Tuesday that former president Jair Bolsonaro begin serving his 27-year prison sentence for leading an alleged plot behind the 2022 election he ran in against leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The ruling came after the court rejected the last appeals filed by his defense, declaring the sentence as "firm".

Bolsonaro, age 70, had already been under house arrest since August, monitored with an electronic anklet. However, he was transferred Saturday to a federal police facility in Brasília after authorities detected that he had damaged the device with a soldering iron, raising suspicions of an escape attempt. The former president claimed that he acted under a "state of mental confusion" caused by medication, an explanation rejected by the Supreme Court.

The former president will serve his sentence in a special detention unit within police facilities, in a small room equipped with air conditioning, television and minibar.

Politically disqualified until 2030

The former president had already been convicted in September along with seven other allies for this alleged conspiracy. His legal situation worsened after the court was led by pro-government judge Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case.

Bolsonaro, moreover, remains politically disqualified until 2030, following a ruling by the Superior Electoral Court that held him responsible for "unfounded attacks" on the voting system.