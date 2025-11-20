Canada warns its citizens before they travel to Mexico, citing 'high' levels of violent crime

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de noviembre, 2025

The government of Canada issued a notice this Thursday for all its citizens scheduled to travel to Mexico in the coming days due to high levels of crime, such as murders, kidnappings, armed robberies and extortion in the country, mainly perpetrated by cartels.

"Levels of crime, particularly violent crime, are high throughout Mexico," said Canadian authorities. "If you’re a victim of a crime, you must report it immediately to local authorities. Criminal investigations require that a formal complaint be made in person. You should hire a local lawyer to represent your interests and follow up on your case after you return to Canada. Failure to do so may result in incomplete investigations or long delays in bringing cases to trial."

Specifically, in the alert, the Mark Carney administration warns of the dangers travelers may be exposed to in various locations in 13 Mexican states.

These states are: Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Morelos, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Many of these areas are promoted as tourist destinations.

"Mexican authorities have made efforts to protect major tourist destinations, resulting in lower levels of gang-related violence in these areas. However, incidents of violent crime still occur in major cities, popular tourist areas and resorts," the Canadian government added.

Canadian authorities also warn about the risks of participating in protests, as it is "illegal" for any citizen who does not have Mexican nationality to exercise that right in the country.