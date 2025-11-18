Bin Salman-Trump summit: Saudi monarchy pledges $1 trillion investment in the US

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de noviembre, 2025

The summit between Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman at the White House has brought major benefits for the country. During the meeting, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia announced that he will increase investments in the United States to $1 trillion, which is a considerable increase over what he promised a few months ago.

"We believe in the future of (...) America. I believe, Mr. President, that today and tomorrow we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for investment," Bin Salman said, as he received Trump's applause.

"What you are creating is not about opportunities for today, it's about opportunities for the long term. It's a turning point for America. I want to be part of it," the Saudi crown prince added.

In May, the Saudi monarchy reported that it was going to allocate $600 billion to invest in the United States, mainly in industries such as defense, energy and minerals. Now, he has decided to increase the figures.

Bilateral relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia are at an optimal moment. Ahead of Bin Salman's visit, Trump announced approval of the sale of F-35 fighters to Riyadh.

"We wish to be part of the Abraham Accords"

The summit between Washington and Riyadh yielded more. Aside from economic pledges, Bin Salman spoke with Trump about the Middle East, conveying his intention to normalize relations with Israel and even be part of the Abraham Accords.

"We wish to be part of the Abraham Accords, but we also want to make sure that we ensure a clear path to the two-state solution," the Saudi crown prince said, adding that his country's intention is to normalize his country's bilateral relations with Israel "as soon as possible."

A few days ago, Kazakhstan became the third Muslim-majority country to join the Abraham Accords. Previously, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain did so.

Khashoggi's murder was a "big mistake"

During the summit, Bin Salman apologized for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the hands of Saudi security agents.

"What happened is painful and is a big mistake, and we are doing everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen again," the Saudi crown prince said.