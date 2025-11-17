Macron and Zelensky sign an agreement for the sale of Rafale aircraft to Ukraine

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de noviembre, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Monday with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, a "declaration of intent" for the future purchase of a hundred Rafale fighter jets, in addition to other new-generation defense systems.

The signing between the two leaders took place at the Villacoublay air base near Paris.

A ccording to France. this agreement, which is projected over a "ten year horizon," provides for eventual contracts for the "acquisition" by Kiev of "new French defense equipment," a hundred Rafale fighters, drones and SAMP-T air defense systems under development, among others.

During a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Macron assured that history shows that if "Ukraine is not credible and strong, Russia will break its commitments."

Rafale, a qualitative leap in defense

Zelensky on Saturday renewed his call for getting more air defense systems after massive attacks launched by Moscow. The addition of Rafale in Ukraine would make a quantum leap in its defense capabilities, especially against Russian drones and missiles.

The ninth visit of the Ukrainian leader to France since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022 comes in a complicated context on the front for his country, as winter approaches.

On Sunday night into Monday, other Russian strikes killed at least three people in the Kharkov region of eastern Ukraine, according to local authorities.