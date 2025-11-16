Mexico: clashes between police and protesters leave more than 100 injured and dozens arrested

Published by Israel Duro 16 de noviembre, 2025

Clashes between police and demonstrators protesting President Claudia Sheinbaum's security policy and violence left at least 120 people injured, according to data from the Mexico City government. Most of the injured were police officers, and dozens of protesters were apprehended.

The demonstration, organized on social media by representatives of "Generation Z" (individuals under 28 years old), gathered thousands of people and ended with violent clashes at the gates of the National Palace.

An aggression against a journalist by police officers is being investigated

"For many hours, this mobilization went on and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded men began to carry out violent acts," said Mexico City Security Secretary Pablo Vazquez, in statements picked up by AFP.

The official said at least 100 police officers and 20 demonstrators were injured. Forty of the agents required hospital attention for contusions and cuts, he added. Vazquez also announced the arrest of 20 individuals for crimes such as robbery and injuries. In addition, the aggression against a journalist from the newspaper La Jornada, who according to his media outlet was kicked by police officers, is being investigated.

Carlos Manzo's hat and the 'One Piece' flag, symbol of the march

Some of those attending the march, of various ages as verified by AFP, wore hats like the one made famous by Carlos Manzo, mayor of the city of Uruapan, Michoacán, murdered on Nov. 1 and who gained fame by chasing criminals in person, aboard patrol cars and even in helicopters.

On Friday, Manzo's widow and the current mayor of Uruapan, Grecia Quiroz, distanced the "Sombrero Movement", founded by the slain official, from Saturday's march.

Despite this, banners with messages such as "We are all Carlos Manzo" were displayed alongside the pirate flag emblematic of the Japanese manga One Piece, which has become a symbol of global youth protest.

Violence in front of Mexico's National Palace

The attendees arrived in front of Mexico's National Palace, where Sheinbaum lives and works, and dropped some of the metal fences guarding the building, located in the Zocalo, the country's most symbolic public square.

Police officers guarding the premises applied fire extinguishers to contain the demonstrators who were hitting the fences. They also threw tear gas grenades, an AFP reporter noted.

A few hundred demonstrators threw projectiles at the police. The officers, who were without their protective barriers, deployed their shields and also threw objects back at the demonstrators.

Protesters called by Generation Z clash with police.Carlos Santiago / Eyepix Group/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

"This is the first protest I've been to where regular people are siding with the violence," Raúl Cortés, a 52 year old public official, told AFP.

Sheinbaum accused the opposition and "right-wing groups" of instigating the demonstration

Sheinbaum on Thursday questioned the calls for this mobilization. "It is an impulse, promoted even from abroad, against the government," the President said.

Sheinbaum, in power since Oct. 1, 2024, maintains very high approval ratings in the first year of her administration, but faces criticism of her security policy, due to high-profile murders that have occurred mainly in the state of Michoacán.

In addition to the murder of Manzo, Bernardo Bravo, leader of the Association of Lemon Producers in the same agricultural region, was shot dead at the end of October after he reported being a victim of extortion.