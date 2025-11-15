Trinidad and Tobago announces joint military maneuvers with the US from November 16 to 21

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, of the Ford class of the U.S. Navy in international waters of the Caribbean.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Trinidad and Tobago will carry out joint military maneuvers with the United States from November 16 to 21, as confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Sean Sobers.

The Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force (TTDF) will participate in these trainings with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) of the U.S. Marine Corps, deployed under the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The main objective is to strengthen local tactical capabilities in the face of the advance of organized crime and armed violence in the Caribbean region.

Sobers emphasized during a press conference that these activities reflect the government's commitment to restoring law and order and preparing adequately trained and equipped military personnel. "Government remains committed to restoring order and ensuring security personnel are properly trained and equipped," the foreign minister said. He linked the initiative to the context of high homicide rates in the country, higher than those of other Caribbean states.

The exercises are part of broader cooperation with the Southern Command, focused on disrupting illicit drug trafficking and addressing transnational threats.

Details of military operations

The maneuvers will include drills in urban and rural environments, night exercises, equipment exchanges, and the deployment of U.S. helicopters. These actions will allow forces from both nations to become familiar with each other's tactics and techniques, with an emphasis on dealing with drug-related crime and gang violence.

War on drug trafficking



Trinidad and Tobago's move is also part of that country's collaboration with the drug war by the Trump administration and the monitoring of the Caribbean Sea. Along those lines, the 22nd MEU, currently in operations in the Caribbean, supports foreign assistance and counter-narcotics missions under SOUTHCOM's direction.

This announcement comes days after the world's largest aircraft carrier joined counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean region.

Additionally, the Caribbean country's decision comes weeks after the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely docked in Port of Spain (in Trinidad and Tobago) from the 26th to the 30th for similar training with the TTDF.