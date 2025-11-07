Maryland sues FBI for scrapping plans to build its new headquarters in Greenbelt

Published by Just The News 7 de noviembre, 2025

Maryland on Thursday sued the sued the Trump administration for pulling its plan to build a new FBI headquarters in the state.

The 30-page complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and was filed jointly with the state's Prince George's County, which borders the nation's capital and is where the new headquarters was slated to be built.

The FBI announced earlier this year that it intends to instead move the headquarters to the Ronald Reagan Building, just blocks away from its original headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover building in downtown D.C. The Biden administration's General Services Administration (GSA) selected the Greenbelt location in 2023.

The new lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of ignoring congressionally mandated spending plans and wrongfully diverting $555 million in funding.

“These actions flouted Congress’s explicit direction to choose a site from the three specified sites, as well as other specific statutory directives concerning the selection of the site and the use of the funds," the lawsuit reads.

The FBI has not commented on the lawsuit so far, but the Trump administration previously argued that keeping the headquarters in the nation's capital would save taxpayers billions of dollars.

