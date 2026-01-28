Rep. Ilhan Omar is sprayed with a liquid during a public event in Minneapolis

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de enero, 2026

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked Tuesday by a man who sprayed her with a liquid during a town hall-style event she was leading in Minneapolis. Footage of the event shows Omar startled when a man, dressed in a black jacket, sprays a liquid on her and is immediately intercepted and cut down by security personnel.

Omar continued with the meeting after the incident and, as the man was pinned to the ground, part of the audience celebrated and, according to videos of the event, someone was heard to say, "Oh my God, he sprayed something on her." The congresswoman showed no visible signs of injury and continued with the proceedings after the assailant was removed from the room.

So far, it has not been determined what substance was used, and authorities have not released additional details about the suspect or possible motives for the attack. The event came amid heightened tensions and protests in Minnesotaover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the region. "Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment," Omar said before being sprayed.

Investigation against Omar

A day before the incident, President Donald Trump assured that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Omar. The Republican leader made the comment on his Truth Social account, amid the national controversy over the death of Alex Pretti during a federal raid. "Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president tweeted.

The president's accusations were echoed by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who spoke about Omar when asked by accredited reporters at the White House. "Billions and billions of dollars has been stolen from law abiding taxpayers in Minnesota, and the administration continues to be very focused on getting to the bottom of it, and the president [asked] a good question over the weekend with respect to congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who now has a a net worth within the millions. And one must ask themselves why and how is that possible? Is she connected to the fraud rings that we have seen taking place within her state and her own district? It's a question the American people are raising, and the president believes it's one worth answering," he said.