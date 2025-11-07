Trump announces trade and investment agreement with Uzbekistan for more than $135 billion

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de noviembre, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a new trade and economic agreement between the United States and Uzbekistan, through a statement in which he detailed that more than $135 billion will be generated in both investments and purchases in favor of the national economy over the next decade. In a publication on his official Truth Social account, the Republican president celebrated the agreement by calling it a great achievement in which both countries will find numerous benefits, adding that it was an important step towards strengthening economic ties between the United States and Central Asia.

"I am thrilled to announce an incredible Trade and Economic Deal between the United States and Uzbekistan. Over the next three years, Uzbekistan will be purchasing and investing almost $35 Billion Dollars and, in the next 10 years, over $100 Billion Dollars, in key American Sectors, including Critical Minerals, Aviation, Automotive Parts, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Energy & Chemicals, Information Technology, and others," Trump tweeted.

Meeting with Central Asian leaders

In another part of his statement, the Republican leader also had words of thanks for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyóyev, whom he described as a "highly respected" politician, and then expressed his desire for a "long and productive" relationship between the two countries. If the agreement materializes on the terms announced by Trump, it would represent one of the largest foreign direct investment initiatives in U.S. territory by a Central Asian country.

Trump's publication came shortly after a summit with several Central Asian leaders at the White House, in which the Republican leader advocated denuclearization after warning about the risks of a nuclear war. The meeting brought together the US president with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, in what some analysts determined as a clear sign of the Republican administration's interest in strengthening cooperation with the former Soviet republics of Central Asia.