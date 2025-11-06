VIDEO: Trump denounces again the massacres of Christians in Nigeria and promises to "save" the Christian community "Around the world"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de noviembre, 2025

The president Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration was ready and willing to "save" the entire Christian population worldwide, after again denouncing the massacres that said religious group has been suffering in Nigeria, going so far as to ensure that Christianity was suffering a real existential crisis in the African country. "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there, and in numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian Population around the World!", Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

In that post, Trump added a speech recorded earlier Monday at the White House, in which he explained that radical Islamists are responsible for the massacres against Christians in Nigeria, and assured that his administration will take action. "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical islamists are responsible for this manslaughter. I am here for making Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern," Trump said.

"Something has to be done. I’m asking congressman Riley Moore together with chairman Tom Cole on the House of Appropriations Committee to immediately looking to this matter and to report back to me, and I mean like immeately. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. It’s not only Nigeria, is all over. We stand ready, willing and able to save our great Christian population all over the world. This is not going to happen, the killing of Christians is not going to happen," the Republican leader said.

Trump threatened the Nigerian government with military action

The Truth Social post came after Trump ordered the Pentagon last Saturday to plan possible military action against Nigeria as he stepped up his accusations that the government there has failed to stop persecution against Christians. "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!" posted Trump on Truth Social.

In response, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released a statement in which he noted that the characterization of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant country does not reflect the national reality. "Religious freedom and tolerance have been a fundamental pillar of our collective identity and always will be. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all religions," Tinubu said.