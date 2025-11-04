Trump receives support from organizations for his defense of Christians in Nigeria

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de noviembre, 2025

Open Doors welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to return Nigeria to the list of countries of special concern and his determination to support Christians in that nation.

"For too long, targeted attacks against Christian communities have continued with impunity. The Trump Administration's action may not be the immediate solution to the complex root causes of the problem. However, it is an acknowledgement that the problem is serious and large-scale, and an important symbolic recognition of the tremendous suffering of the most vulnerable in parts of Nigeria," said Jo Newhouse, Open Doors spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa.

The organization recalled that in his statement, President Trump referred to Open Doors research known as the World Watch Persecution List 2025, which states that of the 4,476 Christians killed for their faith worldwide in the past year, 3,100 are from Nigeria.

Open Doors explained that Nigeria also has the highest number of Christians kidnapped for their faith, with 2,830 out of a total of 3,775 worldwide, and the highest number of Christians raped or sexually harassed for their beliefs.

Country of particular concern On October 31, 2025, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he plans to re-designate Nigeria as a "country of particular concern" (CPC).



The country was removed from the U.S. CPC list on November 18, 2021.



In that regard, Open Doors noted that being designated as a country of particular concern (CPC) by the United States means that the U.S. government has identified a country for committing or tolerating "especially grave violations of religious freedom."





In addition, the organization noted that while the redesignation is important, they continue to call on the international community to help prevent impunity, ensure institutional accountability and curb endemic violence in Nigeria. They propose three key approaches:

Protection. Ensuring their safety from violent attacks by extremists. Justice. Establishing effective judicial processes against the perpetrators of these attacks. Restoration. Bringing emergency relief and regeneration aid to all affected communities.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) also welcomed President Trump's position. It argued, in a statement, that the persecution of Christians in Nigeria is deliberate and reaching levels it called "shocking."

"The U.S. should never stand idly by as our brothers and sisters in Christ face persecution for their faith, and we are grateful that the U.S. government has made combatting persecution a priority," said Sean Nelson, ADF International's Senior Advisor for Global Religious Freedom.

Similar was the position of Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which asserted that in recent years "the security situation has worsened, violent non-state actors have multiplied and mass killings against the Christian community in central Nigeria continue, along with discrimination and violations in sharia states."

"CSW welcomes the CPC designation, which should be regarded by the Nigerian government as an encouragement to address grave violations of freedom of religion or belief that have persisted for decades," said CSW executive director Scot Bower, in a statement.