Investigative journalist Ignacio Montes: "Chavismo is sharing out the cocaine money in order to stay in power"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed investigative journalist Ignacio Montes on the current counternarcotics operation deployed just over a month ago by President Donald Trump's administration in the Caribbean and Pacific to combat several of the most powerful narcoterrorist organizations in the region, with special emphasis on the Aragua Train and Venezuela's Cartel of the Suns.

"The amount of cocaine money that moves in Venezuela, which is a country impoverished by the policies of Chavismo, is $8.4 billion per year. With that money a number of pacts and control are made, that money is distributed so that Chavismo can continue to maintain its loyalties. When that money is cut off, it will be very difficult for the dictatorship to maintain the cohesion of its cadres, which was maintained by the drug trafficking dollars," said Montes.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.