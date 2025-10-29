Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Sergio de la Peña: "We hope that the people around Maduro will turn him in"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed on the newscast former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Sergio de la Peña, on the destruction of four narco-boats by the United States in the Pacific, within the framework of the anti-drug operation that President Donald Trump deployed last month in this region. Likewise, Yapor and de la Peña discussed the implications of this operation for both the Mexican government and the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

"President Trump has been very clear about what his goals are with Venezuela, he has said 'I want no drugs to leave Venezuela', and 'I want them to receive the people who came illegally here to the United States'. [...] With the pressure that's being applied to Maduro, with the reward that's out there for his capture, we hope that some of the reasonable people that are around Maduro will turn him in."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.