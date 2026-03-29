The Quantum Giant That Will Demand Fusion Power

29 de marzo, 2026

That cure for cancer or Alzheimer's? Without the needed power to run the quantum computers that could finally solve those plagues, you can forget about it.

What about an unbreachable anti-missile defense shield to protect our nation? Not without applying the enormous power of quantum computing.

From history-making advances in astrophysics to microbiology, quantum computing is the technology that can unlock an unimaginable future. Yet, except for the Chinese, few recognize how its enormous power can dictate who will be the next global superpower.

While artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers with their massive demand for energy dominate our attention, quantum computing urgently needs to become an American priority. The new technology is going to demand more electricity than anything we can imagine.

Quantum computers are capable of solving problems of staggering complexity, such as cures for intractable diseases. These quantum systems, however, demand an extraordinary amount of energy.

This need is why fusion power is so critical to our future. Unlike fossil fuels or nuclear fission, fusion produces vast amounts of clean energy with minimal waste and no risk of meltdown. Recent milestones, including advances at the National Ignition Facility, which has sustained a fusion reaction, would suggest that commercial fusion power is no longer a distant quest but can be achieved within five years of dedicated research. It is a prize not lost on China, which is currently investing billions in research dollars.

A fusion-powered grid would produce abundant, stable, and clean electricity capable of meeting the power demands not only of our data centers but also the quantum computer systems that are crucial in protecting America's global leadership. Rather than choosing between AI or quantum computers, fusion power offers the means to support both.

While our nation has been focused exclusively on powering up data centers, we need to recognize there is a lurking giant that will ultimately determine the future of nations and the future of which country will ultimately lead the 21st century: quantum computing. Its demands for power must crucially be met. The means to achieve this requirement is by investing in fusion as the energy source that will power America's tomorrow.

Lawrence Kadish serves on the Board of Governors of Gatestone Institute.

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