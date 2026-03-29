House forces vote to extend TPS to Haitian migrants

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de marzo, 2026

A discharge petition aimed at forcing the administration of President Donald Trump to maintain temporary legal protections for Haitian migrants reached the required number of signatures Friday, paving the way for a vote on the House floor. The measure, which was led by Democrat Ayanna Pressley, was backed by four Republican representatives: Maria Elvira Salazar, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Lawler and Don Bacon. "I’m so grateful for our broad coalition that made this moment possible. This is essential to saving lives and the 350,000 Haitian nationals that call this country home are so deserving," Pressley said in a video shared on her X account.

The resolution would instruct the Department of Homeland Security to extend the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Haiti until Jan. 20, 2029. The Trump administration has sought to end such protections under the argument that conditions in Haiti no longer warrant it. Although the policy was scheduled to go into effect last month, a federal judge temporarily blocked the measure a day before its implementation. The decision followed a lawsuit filed by five Haitian TPS beneficiaries who challenged the policy change.

In his video, Pressley also indicated that a vote could take place in the coming weeks. Under House rules, once a discharge petition reaches the required threshold, a seven-day waiting period follows before it can be considered; after that, the House speaker must schedule a vote within two legislative days after formal notice.

The dispute is now expected to be resolved by the Supreme Court, which has agreed to review the Haiti case along with a similar challenge related to the TPS designation for Syrian migrants. Created in 1990, TPS grants temporary legal status and protection from deportation to people already in the United States whose home countries are deemed unsafe due to extraordinary conditions.