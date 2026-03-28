France: Police foil bomb attack in front of Bank of America in Paris

A policeman in front of the Bank of America in Paris AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 28 de marzo, 2026

French police on Saturday prevented an attack outside the offices of Bank of America in Paris by arresting a man who was about to detonate an explosive device, AFP reported, citing sources close to the case.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) said it took over the case immediately and specified that an investigation was opened for "attempted destruction by fire or dangerous means in connection with a terrorist enterprise."

The suspect was taken into police custody, the PNAT confirmed.

The device consisted of a 5-liter transparent canister with liquid and an ignition mechanism. The load included a firecracker with about 650 grams of explosive material, according to initial investigations.

The entire device was transferred to the analysis laboratory of the Paris police prefecture.

The investigation remains in the hands of the anti-terrorist units

In a message posted on X, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stressed that "vigilance remains more than ever at a very high level", and congratulated the agents for their intervention and their "mobilization in the current international context."

The anti-terrorist section of the criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police and the Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI) will be in charge of the investigation.

Since the start of the war in Middle East, the French Interior Ministry has multiplied calls for increased vigilance by security forces, particularly to protect Iranian opposition figures, the headquarters of their associations, Jewish places of worship and American interests, all considered possible targets of terrorist acts.