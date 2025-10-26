Two suspects in million-dollar jewelry robbery at Louvre arrested

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de octubre, 2025

Two men allegedly involved in the spectacular theft of jewelry from the Louvre were arrested Saturday night in France, sources close to the investigation said.

According to French media, one of the suspects was captured at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, as he was preparing to board a flight abroad. The second was arrested shortly thereafter in the Paris region.

It is suspected that both were part of a team of four individuals who, last Sunday, stole eight French crown jewels valued at more than 100 million dollars.

The thieves entered the museum by means of a forklift installed in the street, broke the showcases with a chain saw and escaped on a motorcycle. Among the stolen items were a pearl tiara once owned by Empress Eugénie and a sapphire necklace-and-earring set that belonged to Queen Marie-Amélie.

What jewelry was stolen from the Louvre? media theft at the Louvre involved eight unique pieces from the 19th century, all part of the so-called "crown jewels of France," famous both for their historical value and the richness of their precious materials. Among the stolen objects -



Necklace of Queen Maria Amelia and Queen Hortensia

Composition: 8 sapphires and 631 diamonds.

It was worn by French queens in official ceremonies and represents the luxury of the monarchy during the 19th century.



Mary Louise emerald necklace

Composition: 32 emeralds and 1,138 diamonds.

This necklace belonged to Marie Louise de Bourbon, wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, and symbolizes the influence of the empress at the French court.



Empress Eugénie's tiara

Composition: nearly 2,000 diamonds.

The tiara was a symbol of Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III, and is renowned for its complex craftsmanship and priceless value.



The other five pieces were not publicly detailed, but are known to be part of the same 19th century historical and artistic ensemble, used in official events of the French monarchy. All the pieces combine high quality precious stones (diamonds, sapphires and emeralds) with noble metals, reflecting the luxury and sophistication of French royalty.



The French authorities are continuing the investigation to capture the other two members of the group and recover the stolen pieces, considered priceless historical treasures.