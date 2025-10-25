Canada will resume negotiations with Washington 'when the Americans are ready'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de octubre, 2025

The reaction of Canada to the trade breakdown with the United States has been one of astonishment, restraint and openness to dialogue.

In remarks ahead of his trip to Asia this Friday, Canada's prime minister, Mark Carney, noted that in recent days there had been progress in negotiations with Washington and that Ottawa maintains a "posture open to dialogue" when the USA deems appropriate.

"We stand ready to take that progress and build on that progress when Americans are ready," Carney stated.

Donald Trump announced the end of trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday following the airing of an Ontario commercial that criticized U.S. tariffs using the voice of former President Ronald Reagan. Trump called the ad "fake" and said they only did this to "interfere" with the decision of the Supreme Court.

On the plane's steps at Ottawa airport before departing for Asia with the aim of strengthening economic ties with other countries and reducing dependence on Washington, Carney declared that Canada must "focus on what we can control and accept what we can't control."

"We can't control U.S. trade policy," he told reporters on the tarmac before boarding his flight.

Tariffs hit Canada

Trump's sectoral tariffs, especially on steel, aluminum and autos, have hit Canada hard.

But for now, both countries remain part of the T-MEC, the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada, which ensures that about 85% of cross-border trade in both directions remains tariff-free.

The three countries are engaged in negotiations regarding the renewal of their trade alliance and the tariffs the president seeks to impose.