Trump breaks off all trade talks with Canadian government after its 'fraudulent' use of Ronald Reagan video
Trump's announcement came a day after Carney set Wednesday as his administration's goal to double the country's non-U.S.-bound exports by the next decade
President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that all of his administration's trade negotiations with the Canadian government were officially terminated after it aired a commercial featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. Minutes after the ad, the Ronald Reagan Foundation and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute reported that the Canadian administration's ad represented a clear misrepresentation of a presidential speech that the former Republican leader delivered in 1987, even assuring that the statements shown in the ad were edited without any kind of authorization.
The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and…
"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" announced Trump via his official Truth Social account.
Canada has felt Trump's tariffs
While tensions between the U.S. and Canada had seen a slight improvement in recent months, following the imposition of tariffs by Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's attempt to reach a trade agreement, various Canadian media outlets have pointed out that the Republican leader's tariff measures have been felt not only in the steel and lumber sectors, but also in aluminum and automobiles.
Currently, more than 75% of Canadian exports go to the United States. In fact, almost 60% of the crude oil that the United States imports comes from Canada, as does 85% of its electricity imports. Similarly, Canada is the leading foreign supplier of uranium, aluminum and steel to the United States.
Carney wants to double exports not destined for the U.S.
The Canadian leader, who will present his government's budget on Nov. 4, also reiterated that the process of economic rapprochement that the two North American countries have experienced over the past few decades has finally come to an end. "The U.S. has fundamentally changed its approach to trade, raising its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression. We have to take care of ourselves because we can’t rely on one foreign partner," Carney said.