Trump defends tariffs on livestock imports, but urges nation's cattle producers to lower beef prices

Published by Agustina Blanco 22 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump defended his tariff policies to U.S. cattle ranchers on Wednesday, taking credit for the industry's recent success while urging producers to reduce their prices to ease the burden on consumers.

In a post on his Truth Social social network, Trump emphasized that without his measures, such as a 50% tariff on livestock imports from Brazil, cattle ranchers would be in a "terrible" situation, similar to the one they have faced over the last two decades.

“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil,” Trump wrote.

He noted, “If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible!” He added: “It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!”

However, the president's message comes amid criticism of his proposal to import meat from Argentina in order to boost the South American country's economy and lower costs for U.S. consumers.

Criticism of the president's livestock decisions



Republican Senator Deb Fischer, from Nebraska—a key cattle-producing state—expressed her rejection of the idea. “Nebraska’s ranchers cannot afford to have the rug pulled out from under them when they’re just getting ahead or simply breaking even,” Fischer wrote on X on Tuesday. “I strongly encourage the Trump administration to focus on trade deals that benefit our [agricultural] producers—not imports that will do more harm than good.”

Since hearing the president’s comments suggesting the U.S. would buy beef from Argentina, I’ve been in touch with his administration and my colleagues to seek clarity and express my deep concerns.



Similarly, Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and a cattle rancher herself, has contacted the Republican administration to express her "deep concerns" about the plan, arguing that it is not the best way to reduce prices and that the country already has "safe and reliable meat."

In addition, Colin Woodall, the CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, issued a statement criticizing the import measure regarding Argentina, stating that it "only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices."